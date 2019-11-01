|
|
Tina M. "T.J." Johnson
Age 53, of Streetsboro, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday October 30, 2019. She was born July 28, 1966 in Alliance, OH to Larry Johnson and Jewell (Tarbet). Tina was a 1984 graduate of East Canton High School where she was a standout in basketball and holds several school records, she also was a majorette. She was employed by AAA in Solon, OH and formerly employed by Disney World and the CYC. Tina was a huge fan of music, all sports teams in Ohio, a Trekkie fan and was on the continual hunt for Bigfoot. Her family was the center of her life and she dearly loved her brothers. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Lovo Tarbet; her aunt Marilyn Coldsnow.
She is survived by her loving mother, Jewell (Shawn) Laubach with whom she was very close; two brothers, Larry (Alyssa) Johnson and Spencer Laubach; canine companion, Lucky; and several cousins.
A celebration of Tina's life will be Sunday November 3, 2019 at 5:00 pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Ed Dickerhoof officiating. Family and friends will be received two hours before services on Sunday (3-5 pm). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019