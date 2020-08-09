1/1
TINA MARIE FULMER
1963 - 2020
Tina Marie Fulmer

Tina Marie Fulmer, age 56, of Louisville, passed away August 4, 2020, following a courageous battle with liver failure. She was born November 26, 1963 in Orland, FL, to Byron and Ruth (Fankhaufer) Haas. Tina spent most of her life in the Carrollton area and was a graduate of Carrollton High School Class of 1982. She worked for many years as a travel agent before settling down and raising her children, Ricky and Bri. Tina loved life to the end. She will be greatly missed by all her knew her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Byron "Fred" Haas, Sr.; and step-son, Daniel Fulmer. Tina leaves behind her husband, John Fulmer; mother, Ruth Haas; brother, Byron (Valerie) Haas; sister, Tammy (Mike) Dowd; children: Ricky and Briana Hepner; step-children, Adam and Rachel Fulmer; grandchildren, Teigan Fultz, Gunner Begue and Fay Dettweiler; and Madalyn and Ravenna Best; and her best friend, Jane Barnes.

A service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
