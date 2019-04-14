|
|
Tina Marie Risaliti
age 57 of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday April 9, 2019. She was born in Canton on Oct. 17, 1961 to the late David and Catherine (Inman) Risaliti. Tina attended GlenOak High School and went on to become a home health aide. Tina's faith in God was paramount in her life. She enjoyed spending time with her sons, her grandchildren and sisters. Tina was also a devoted Cleveland Browns fan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Jesse Blankenship. She is survived by her son, Geno Risaliti; grandchildren, Kelly and Kaylop; sisters, Tammy Risaliti, Theresa Risaliti of California, Cyndi Risaliti; family "sista" Debbie Blackmon of Canton; "brother" Gus Nickolas and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be announced on social media. In lieu of flowers, please contact the family regarding memorial donations. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019