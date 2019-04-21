Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Ave. NW
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Westminster Community Church
171 Aultman Ave. NW
Canton, OH
TINA MARIE STEPHAN


TINA MARIE STEPHAN Obituary
Tina Marie Stephan

age 39 of Canton, OH passed away on Wednesday April 17, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1980 in Canton to Glenn Jr. and Cheryl Glover. Tina was an avid Browns fan and enjoyed spending time with her

family.

She is survived by her

husband, Jason Stephan of Canton, daughters Nellie and Jaina Stephan, her parents, brother Glenn (Tracy) Glover III of Perry Township, her grandparents, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be conducted on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 6 PM at Westminster Community Church (171 Aultman Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708) with Rev. Dr. Allan R. Brown officiating. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service (5 PM to 6 PM) at the church. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
