To'Nia Ariel "Niaa Dee" Davis
passed away unexpectedly Sept. 18, 2020. She was born on Feb. 18, 2000 to Jauntae and Antonio Davis. "She was a tornado and a hurricane, the perfect storm all in one." Her smile lit up any room she entered. Nia was a loving aunt, she would always say, "where my kids" Antonio III (Nugget), Aries (Aris Baris), Adrian (AD) and her only princess, ShiLynn (Moo), along with Ricky Jr on the way to cherish. She was preceded in death by her great-grandmother, Janie Stewart; grandmother, Louella (Jan) Bentley; grandfather, William (Bean) Bentley; and grandfather, Ervin C. Davis. She leaves behind her mother, Jauntae Davis; father, Antonio Davis Sr; sisters, La'Janeik, To'Najha, Travinna, Jamya, and Jahzara; brothers, Antonio, Jameir, Kaisean, Bryson and Delano; and her special forever boyfriend, Derrick D. Jones; a host of aunts, uncles, and friends and family and family. Her special friends were Ayanna, Brittany, Karreonna, and Tejona. There are so many more, I cannot name them all, but we love you. Thank You. "Cheetah Girls for Life"
The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 24th, from 1-3 p.m. at Sherrick Road Church of God located at 1121 Sherrick Rd. SE, Canton. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family at www.paqueletfalk.com
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867