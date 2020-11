I hardly remember a time in my life without Tobie & the Silver family. I was 9, she was my Sunday School teacher. Our parents bowled, played cards, commiserated, and laughed a lot. So, while I'm saddened to learn of her passing, I took much comfort in the knowledge that she passed from this Earth on the same day as my mom. I think once reunited with my dad, and Tobie with Herb, Lanny and Mindy, there was a Heavenly all night canasta game with much raucous laughter. Peace and comfort to the Silvers and Shankels .All my love.

Amy Wax-Humphrey

Friend