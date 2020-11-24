Tobie Switzer Silver



Age 89, of Canton went home to be with the Lord on Friday November 20, 2020 and is reunited with her husband of almost 50 years, Herbert. She was born January 24, 1931 in Cleveland, graduated from John Adams High School in 1949, lived much of her life in Canton, Sandusky for 3 years and returned to Cleveland to be close to family and friends a few years ago. Her grandparents Sam and Regina Kronemer were instrumental in her upbringing. Well known for her volunteering in Canton and Cleveland, she was also the mother of four children. She, with Herb, instilled in their children a great sense of worth and they grew up without prejudice. Tobie treasured her Jewish roots and often hosted Jewish celebrations and made room at Passover Seder for everyone including those of other faiths. She was also a grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt and missed sorely by all yet we know she is in a better place. Gratitude is expressed to Ellen and Bill for their care of "Mom" toward the end of her life.



Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert; son, Lanny (Michelle); and daughter, Mindy. She is survived by son, Steven (Kelly) Silver; daughter, Ellen (William) Shankle; grandchildren, Jeremy (Heather) Shankle, Martin (Haleigh) Shankle, Melissa Jellel; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Kiersten Shankle; niece, Randi (Bruce) Kottler; great niece, Lani Skelley.



Funeral services are Tuesday 1:30 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home, 1517 Market Ave., Canton with Cantor Bruce Braun officiating, and can be viewed livestream at arnoldfuneralhomesfacebook. Final resting place is Canton Hebrew Cemetery. Donations may be made to Agudas Achim Congregation.



Arnold 330-456-7291



