|
|
Tod O. Lackey
47, of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born February 5, 1973, in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of James and Joyce (Kelty) Lackey of Alliance. He was a long-time member of both the Alliance and Canton First Friends Churches and more recently a member at The Salvation Army Church in Canton.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kristina E. (Kelly) Lackey; daughter, Morgan Lackey; son. Benjamin Lackey; and parents, James and Joyce Lackey. In addition, he leaves behind his uncle and aunt, William and Beverly Ratajak, as well as numerous nephews, friends, and extended family.
Tod was a 1995 graduate of Malone University and a member of the Malone University Chorale and the Malone Chancel Players. He volunteered with Junior Achievement, the Salvation Army and Stark County Hunger Task Force. He was an avid movie and technology buff, and gathered most weeks with his "movie buddies." His dedication to his work as the Marketing Manager at Stark Federal Credit Union is memorable. Tod will be remembered for many things including: his sense of humor, kindness, love for his family, care for others, and witness for Christ.
Friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage Street NW, Massillon, OH 44646. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Friends Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Lackey Memorial Education Fund, C/O Stark County Credit Union, 4100 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, OH 44718 Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020