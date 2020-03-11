Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage Street NW
Massillon, OH
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage Street NW
Massillon, OH
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage Street NW
Massillon, OH
Tod O. Lackey

Tod O. Lackey

Friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage Street NW, Massillon, OH 44646. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Friends Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Lackey Memorial Education Fund, C/O Stark Federal Credit Union, 4100 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, OH 44718 Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020
