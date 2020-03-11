|
Tod O. Lackey
Friends will be received on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage Street NW, Massillon, OH 44646. A service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Jackson Friends Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The Lackey Memorial Education Fund, C/O Stark Federal Credit Union, 4100 Dressler Rd. NW, Canton, OH 44718 Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 11, 2020