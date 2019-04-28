|
|
Todd A. Bucey
age 66, died Monday,
surrounded by friends after an extended illness. He lived in Canton most of his life, 1970 graduate of Lehman High School, earned a Bachelor of Business in Finance at Kent State University and was a
retired salesman. Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Kathleen Bucci; and a
sister, Judy Bucey.
Survived his faithful
companion, Buddy.
Services will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery with
Pastor Randy Engesetter officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.
Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019