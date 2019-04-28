Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Calvary Cemetery
TODD A. BUCEY


TODD A. BUCEY Obituary
Todd A. Bucey

age 66, died Monday,

surrounded by friends after an extended illness. He lived in Canton most of his life, 1970 graduate of Lehman High School, earned a Bachelor of Business in Finance at Kent State University and was a

retired salesman. Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Kathleen Bucci; and a

sister, Judy Bucey.

Survived his faithful

companion, Buddy.

Services will be Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery with

Pastor Randy Engesetter officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society.

Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 28, 2019
