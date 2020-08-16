1/1
TODD DALE TRUMP
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TODD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Dale Trump

age 64, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born June 18, 1956 to the late Alva Keith and Betty Jean (Hauenstein) Trump. He worked at Cutty's Sunset Resort for 30 years, was an avid Alabama "Roll Tide" fan, member of the VFW 3747 and loved cruising.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Lynne Carbenia. He leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years, Paula Kay; son, Michael (Megan) Trump and their children, Max and Henry; stepson, Shayne (Laura Diamond) Bachelor and his children, Lexie and Tiffany; a great granddaughter, Alex; stepson Shawn Bachelor and his children, Britainy, John, Jared, Eric, Wyatt, Violet and Otto; siblings, Judith Adams, Connie (Richard) Johnson, Bruce (Judy) Trump, Darrel (Cheryll Johnson) Trump and Terri (John) Fullmer; brother-in-law, Paul Carbenia; and will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests blood donations to the Red Cross or monetary donations be made to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330.875.5770

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 15, 2020
Dearest Paula and Family,
I am so very sorry to read of Todds’ passing. Please know that my love, thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kimberlie Gednetz
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved