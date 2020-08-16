Todd Dale Trump
age 64, passed away August 8, 2020. He was born June 18, 1956 to the late Alva Keith and Betty Jean (Hauenstein) Trump. He worked at Cutty's Sunset Resort for 30 years, was an avid Alabama "Roll Tide" fan, member of the VFW 3747 and loved cruising.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Lynne Carbenia. He leaves behind his loving wife of 28 years, Paula Kay; son, Michael (Megan) Trump and their children, Max and Henry; stepson, Shayne (Laura Diamond) Bachelor and his children, Lexie and Tiffany; a great granddaughter, Alex; stepson Shawn Bachelor and his children, Britainy, John, Jared, Eric, Wyatt, Violet and Otto; siblings, Judith Adams, Connie (Richard) Johnson, Bruce (Judy) Trump, Darrel (Cheryll Johnson) Trump and Terri (John) Fullmer; brother-in-law, Paul Carbenia; and will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Celebration of Life will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests blood donations to the Red Cross or monetary donations be made to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at: www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society
330.875.5770