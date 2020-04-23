|
|
Todd E. Schultz
49, of Perry Township, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Todd was born on June 25, 1970 in Massillon, the son of Joseph Schultz and Tandy Sue (Ault) Schultz. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1989 graduate of Fairless High School. He worked at Aarons in Canton for many years. Todd was a member of the F.O.E. #190. He was avid bowler and enjoyed going to casinos.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Tandy Sue Schultz; grandmother, Phyllis Reynolds, grandfather, Robert Ault, uncle, Larry Ault; grandparents, Ernie and Florence Schultz and stepbrother, Sam Fisher. He is survived by his children, Andreas Faber, Morgan Snider, and James Vogelsong; father, Joseph (Diane) Schultz; brother, Joe Schultz; fiancée, Valerie Flory; aunt, Terri (Mike) Gehring; cousins, Kelly Gugino and Michele Gilland; stepdaughter, Karista Flory and numerous other family member.
A private celebration of Todd's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home. His final resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Message of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2020