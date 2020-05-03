TODD J. SHALMANOFF
1955 - 2020
Todd J.

Shalmanoff

age 65 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on April 28, 2020 in Canton. Todd was born in Canton, Ohio, on February 20, 1955 to Mary Shalmanoff. Todd loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles and his beloved dog, Brownie. He enjoyed watching old movies, television shows, and martial arts movies, and the Massillon Tigers. He was known for his orange and white Camero. Todd was a character and will not easily be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ruby Shalmanoff; parents; his wife, Patricia Rhine; and aunt, Betty Duskoff. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Jeremy Holla) Shalmanoff; grandchildren, Jeremy and Journee Holla; sister-in-law, Mary (late John) Fisher; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Charlotte) Rhine, James (Mary) Rhine and Ronnie Rhine.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services will be held.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.
