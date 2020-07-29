1/
TODD JOSEPH GRESSER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TODD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Joseph Gresser

of Massillon, passed from this life to his eternal home on July 4, 2020, from a suspected brain aneurysm.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Chris Gresser; daughter, Kori Mertes; brother, Tim (Sheri) Gresser; loving mother, Bonnie Gresser; grandsons, Westin and Ethan Gresser; other family members. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Gresser; fraternal and paternal grandparents. Todd was a jack of all trades and was a perfectionist. He loved his music and playing guitars. He collected Eagles and he's soaring high as them now. Todd was a very caring loving person with a huge heart. He gave untill everything he had was taken from him.

Come celebrate his life at Overtime formally Firehouse Bar, August 8th.,

3-5 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Overtime formally Firehouse Bar
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved