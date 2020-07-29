Todd Joseph Gresser



of Massillon, passed from this life to his eternal home on July 4, 2020, from a suspected brain aneurysm.



He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Chris Gresser; daughter, Kori Mertes; brother, Tim (Sheri) Gresser; loving mother, Bonnie Gresser; grandsons, Westin and Ethan Gresser; other family members. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Gresser; fraternal and paternal grandparents. Todd was a jack of all trades and was a perfectionist. He loved his music and playing guitars. He collected Eagles and he's soaring high as them now. Todd was a very caring loving person with a huge heart. He gave untill everything he had was taken from him.



Come celebrate his life at Overtime formally Firehouse Bar, August 8th.,



3-5 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store