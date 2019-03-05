|
Todd Muth
age 51, of Wadsworth, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 1, 2019, due to a heart attack while on a fishing trip. Todd was born on June 24, 1967, in Germany to Inge Muth-Heuberger. He married Tiffany Martin on Aug. 11, 2011, in Hocking Hills, and are expecting their daughter to be born in June. He graduated from Boardman High School with class of 1986. He had worked as a deputy sheriff in Bolivar, and most recently had worked as a District Asset Protection Manager for Wal-Mart. Todd attended Northside Christian Church in Wadsworth, was a member of YFNO Yak Fishing Northeast Ohio group, was the owner of Eagle Eye Video and Photography, and was former member of the band Truage. He loved to be on the water fishing, whether it be ice fishing, kayak fishing, or boating with his wife on their pontoon boat. He also enjoyed flying drones, singing karaoke, and playing pool. More than anything, he loved spending time with his wife. Because they were a dynamite couple, many referred to Todd and Tiffany as TNT. They enjoyed going to the movies, going out to eat, and traveling to Hocking Hills.
Surviving are is his wife, Tiffany, of Wadsworth; mother, Inge Muth-Heuberger; son, Zach (Shanai) Muth of Freemont; daughter on the way, Bella Kay Muth; three grandchildren, Zayne, Braxton, and Dawson Muth; father and mother-in-law, Dave and Claudia Martin of Massillon; brother and sister-in-law, Kyle and Melissa Martin of Massillon; and his two dogs Missy and Lily.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 8th, 2019, at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Rd., Wadsworth, Ohio 44281 with Pastor Robin L. Hart officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service, from 4-6 p.m., on Friday at the church. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers (and because Todd hated flowers), memorial donations may be made to a GoFundMe account set up for his family at "https://www.gofundme.com/remembering-todd-muth-with-love".
