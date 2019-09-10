|
Todd R. Riordan
Age 52, of Perry Township passed away on September 7, 2019, surrounded by his family after his short battle with cancer. He was born in Lorain on October 30, 1966; a son to the late James and Mary Riordan. He graduated from Perry High School in 1985. Todd enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing video games and spending time with his family. He was known throughout the community as a scout master, coach of all sports and a great friend.
Todd is survived by his wife of 33 years, Kimberly; children, Todd (Danielle) Riordan Jr,, Brittney (Chris) Lamarz, Trevor (Brooke) Riordan, and Devin (Kristen) Riordan; grandchildren, Vann, Kendra, Natalia, Sophia, and Athena; Roxy his therapy dog; in-laws, Floyd and Shelia Showalter Jr. and Floyd and Marge Showalter; sister-in-law, Leigh Ann (Kevin) Burwell; nieces, Courtney, Jorden, Skyler, and Kendl; great-niece, Karly; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be dearly missed by all.
A special thank you to Tri County Oncology staff and Mercy Medical Center and Hospice for all the wonderful care Todd received. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019