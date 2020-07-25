Tom L. Mays



age 81, of Tuscarawas Twp., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Massillon on March 21, 1939, to the late John and Evelyn (Smith) Mays. He was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School. He married Lona Lanning on June 20, 1977 and they shared 43 years together. Tom served in the Army Reserves and also worked for Superior Brand Meats and Yellow Freight until his retirement. He was a member of Teamsters Local #92. Tom enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and playing cards. He attended Rivertree Community Church.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lona of 43 years; his children: Greg Mays, Todd (Jennifer) Mays, Jeff (Lisa) Mays and Kelly (Scott) Wood; his grandchildren: Tara (Jeff) Kalogy, Chad Mays, Tonya (Chris) Wendell, Jessica (Nick) Rohr, Jeffrey (Ashley) Mays, Tashia (Tim) Perry, Brittaney (Matt) Allen, Logan Mays, Dakota (Gabrielle Kerner) Wood and Selena Wood; his great-grandchildren: Anglelina Mays, Macy Rohr, Stormy Wendell, Lilliana Allen, Colton Wendell, Blake Perry, Graham Rohr, Skyley Mays, Mia Mays, Blaze Mays, and Raven Perry; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Steiner; as well as a host of family and friends.



In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



The Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store