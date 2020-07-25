1/1
TOM L. MAYS
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share TOM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom L. Mays

age 81, of Tuscarawas Twp., passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Massillon on March 21, 1939, to the late John and Evelyn (Smith) Mays. He was a 1957 graduate of Washington High School. He married Lona Lanning on June 20, 1977 and they shared 43 years together. Tom served in the Army Reserves and also worked for Superior Brand Meats and Yellow Freight until his retirement. He was a member of Teamsters Local #92. Tom enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and playing cards. He attended Rivertree Community Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Lona of 43 years; his children: Greg Mays, Todd (Jennifer) Mays, Jeff (Lisa) Mays and Kelly (Scott) Wood; his grandchildren: Tara (Jeff) Kalogy, Chad Mays, Tonya (Chris) Wendell, Jessica (Nick) Rohr, Jeffrey (Ashley) Mays, Tashia (Tim) Perry, Brittaney (Matt) Allen, Logan Mays, Dakota (Gabrielle Kerner) Wood and Selena Wood; his great-grandchildren: Anglelina Mays, Macy Rohr, Stormy Wendell, Lilliana Allen, Colton Wendell, Blake Perry, Graham Rohr, Skyley Mays, Mia Mays, Blaze Mays, and Raven Perry; his sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Steiner; as well as a host of family and friends.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

The Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved