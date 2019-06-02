Home

Tom L. Secrest

Passed on May 28th, 2019 after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Survived by his wife, Mary Ann Secrest; children, Tracy, Stephanie, Jeannette, Scott, and Suzanne; 13 grandkids; three great grandkids; siblings, Becky, Ray, Dollie, and Jay; many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life for family and friends at a later date. To read the complete obituary or share a memory, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on June 2, 2019
