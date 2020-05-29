Pastor Tommie Lee Brewer
Pastor Tommie Lee Brewer

A home going visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE, Canton, Ohio 44702. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 30, 2020 at 11 am at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.


Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
