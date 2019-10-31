|
|
Toni Jo Bunnell 1943 – 2019
Toni Jo Bunnell of Jackson Township, age 76, passed away on October 30, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Fairmont, WV, on September 9, 1943 and was raised in East Shinnston, WV. Toni retired from Rohr's Nursery after 24 years of service. Toni enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Carrollton, spoiling her grandchildren and working on the flowers in her yard at her home.
Survivors include her children: Lloyd Robert Bunnell of Carrollton, Bryan (Dawn) Bunnell of Canton, and Melissa (Keith) Valentine of Jackson Township; five grandsons; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Bunnell of 55 years; her grandson, Shawn M. Bunnell; and her parents, Robert Wayne Harbert and Helen (Bennett) Harbert. Toni was also a faithful member of Jackson Friends Church for the past 30 years. She was blessed to have such a great support system from all the ladies from her Tuesday Morning Ladies Bible Study.
One day service and calling hours will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon. Friends may call 11 to 1 P.M. with funeral services commencing at 1 P.M. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Lunch will be provided after cemetery service at Jackson Friends Church for those who wish to join the family. Toni wishes are that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Jackson First Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please leave condolences at:
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019