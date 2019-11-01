Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Jackson Friends Church
7945 Portage St. N.W.
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TONI BUNNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TONI JO BUNNELL


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TONI JO BUNNELL Obituary
Toni Jo Bunnell

One day service and calling hours will be held (Today) Friday, November 1, 2019 at Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon. Friends may call 11 to 1 P.M. with funeral services commencing at 1 P.M. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Lunch will be provided after cemetery service at Jackson Friends Church for those who wish to join the family. Toni wishes are that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Jackson First Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please leave condolences at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TONI's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -