|
|
Toni Jo Bunnell
One day service and calling hours will be held (Today) Friday, November 1, 2019 at Jackson Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon. Friends may call 11 to 1 P.M. with funeral services commencing at 1 P.M. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Lunch will be provided after cemetery service at Jackson Friends Church for those who wish to join the family. Toni wishes are that in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Jackson First Friends Church, 7945 Portage St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646. Please leave condolences at:
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home – Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019