Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Toni Joann (Malcolm) Hostetler


1951 - 2019
Toni Joann (Malcolm) Hostetler Obituary
Toni Joann (Malcolm) Hostetler

68, of Canton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. She was born in Canton on Aug. 1, 1951 to the late Leon and Essie Malcolm and was a 1969 graduate of Timken High School. Toni was employed at Aultman Hospital, retiring as a Division Assistant after 37 years. She enjoyed sewing, reading and baking and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, Toni was preceded in death by her step mother, Ethel Gayle Malcolm. She leaves her children, Holly Hostetler Hall and Thomas (Jennifer) Hostetler; grandchildren, Casey Hall and Drew and Brennen Hostetler; sisters, Sandra Duff, Marilyn Walker, Teri Helmick and Kathy McKain. The family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name to Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
