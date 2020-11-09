Tonia D. Whiting
Age 61, of Bolivar, stepped away, early Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born in Lisbon, Ohio on September 22, 1959, to the late Frank and Ruth Wolfe Henry. She graduated from Sarasota, in Florida and returned to the area to attend Malone College and graduated Walsh University. She later obtained her Master's Degree in Education from Akron University. She was employed at Indian River School from 1981-1994 and then with Canton City Schools until her retirement in 2011, where she was a Special Education Teacher.
Those left behind are her husband, Don; a sister, Carol; and Jerry Bodenmiller, Karl and Brenda Henry, and Jeff and Sharon Henry as well as numerous nieces and nephews and all who were touched by her.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Immediately following, a celebration of Tonia's life and burial will take place in the Dover Burial Park.
"It is with extreme joy that I have had the pleasure of accompanying my soulmate on what has been a 29-year date and 27 years of marriage. This is the friend and wife who made me into a better man that I ever thought possible and it is with joy that my soul now shares you with the light." Your beloved husband, Don.
A special thank you to Aultman Hospice for their loving kindness and amazing support during Tonia's journey. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Tonia by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com
.