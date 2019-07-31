Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Entombment
Following Services
Forest Hill Cemetery mausoleum
TONIA HERRAIZ

TONIA HERRAIZ Obituary
Tonia Herraiz

age 82 of Canton, passed away early Saturday surrounded by the care of her loving family. Tonia was born and raised in Weirton, West Virginia where she graduated from Weir High School in 1955. It was there that she met the love of her life, her husband Domingo. They were married in September and she relocated to his home in Canton, Ohio. She was born to the late Salvador and Juanita Trujillo.

She is survived by her, son Domingo (Lizette) Herraiz, daughters Deborah (Donald) Snyder, Paula Herraiz, and six grandchildren: Renee Snyder, Meghann (Jeremy) Moore, Lauren (Brenton) Simonson, Blake and Mason Anker, Manuel Herraiz; great-grandson Owen Simonson; her brother Salvador (Carol)Trujillo, her sister Eve Ash; and her many cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

She proudly worked at Aultman Hospital in the patient accounts department and retired in 2014 after more than 45 years of service. She loved her family and their many gatherings. She was a kindhearted woman who learned to love everything about life, learning from every high and low point and teaching these values to her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake, go camping, watch her favorite movies and TV shows, read novels, and listen to music. Her greatest joy was going to her happy place – Ocean Isle Beach – walking in the sand, sitting in the water or rocking in a rocking chair listening to the waves. It is where she felt at peace with her life. Her grandchildren referred to her as strong, driven, composed, kind, incredibly loving, positive, calm, patient, and comforting. To them she was known as Abuela, to her children she was known simply as Mom. Her friends called her Toni, and her family called her Nena. But to all she was known as a dear, wonderful loving person.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 2nd, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Funeral Services to begin at noon in the funeral home, with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery mausoleum immediately following. Donations may be made to the Ocean Isle Beach Museum in her name. Mom, Abuela, Tonia, Nena - we will always carry your memories in our hearts for many generations to come.

ROSSI (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
