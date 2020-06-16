Tony A. Spilios
In Loving Memory of

Tony A. Spilios

7/16/1952 - 6/16/1999

The most beautiful rose in our garden has been transplanted from this life to the garden of

eternal peace and love. The fragrance of his sweet spirit will be treasured in priceless memories.

Until we meet again.

Your Loving Wife, Theresa,

Sons, Christian & Sam

Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.
