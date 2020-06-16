In Loving Memory of



Tony A. Spilios



7/16/1952 - 6/16/1999



The most beautiful rose in our garden has been transplanted from this life to the garden of



eternal peace and love. The fragrance of his sweet spirit will be treasured in priceless memories.



Until we meet again.



Your Loving Wife, Theresa,



Sons, Christian & Sam



