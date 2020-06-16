In Loving Memory of
Tony A. Spilios
7/16/1952 - 6/16/1999
The most beautiful rose in our garden has been transplanted from this life to the garden of
eternal peace and love. The fragrance of his sweet spirit will be treasured in priceless memories.
Until we meet again.
Your Loving Wife, Theresa,
Sons, Christian & Sam
Published in The Repository on Jun. 16, 2020.