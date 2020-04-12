Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Tony Edward Fehn


1973 - 2020
Tony Edward Fehn Obituary
Tony Edward Fehn

Age 46, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born October 16, 1973 in Marietta, Ohio to Timothy and Rhoda Fehn. Tony was an amazing husband, father, son, papaw, brother, uncle and friend. He had a free spirit and a loving heart. He had a love for hunting, fishing, riding and most of all his family. Tony loved strong and powerful. He will be forever missed by so many.

Tony Edward I love you with all my heart, till we meet again. -Sonia June

Tony is survived by his wife, Sonia (Burns) Fehn; his mother, Rhoda Fehn; three daughters, Caitlyn Evans, Ashley (Vinny) Leasure, Macenzee Morris; two sons, Trey Fehn, Shane Mateer; three sisters, Dawne (Joseph) Chaney, Charlene (Rich) Leddy, Chris (Dave) DiPietro; two brothers, Heath (Mindi) Fehn, Rocky (Don Friedman) Slonaker; his 2nd father, Chester Slonaker; five grandchildren, Letti, Charlee, Addy, Aria, Wesley; many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Timothy Fehn.

The family is planning a memorial service for a future date. Online condolences may be left at

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020
