Tony Howard Smith
age 65, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1954 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herman and Connie Smith. Tony retired from Central Allied Enterprises and enjoyed bowling and watching drag racing.
Tony is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry; his brother, Louie Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Buddy. He is preceded by his brothers, Joe and Steve Smith; and his sisters, Jackie (Jacqueline) Wilcox and Mary Ann Steingrabe.
Cremation has taken place and there be no services planned at this time.Condolences and special memories can be shared online at: www. heritagecremationsociety.com
