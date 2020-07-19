1/
TONY HOWARD SMITH
1954 - 2020
Tony Howard Smith

age 65, passed away on July 10, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1954 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herman and Connie Smith. Tony retired from Central Allied Enterprises and enjoyed bowling and watching drag racing.

Tony is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry; his brother, Louie Smith; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Buddy. He is preceded by his brothers, Joe and Steve Smith; and his sisters, Jackie (Jacqueline) Wilcox and Mary Ann Steingrabe.

Cremation has taken place and there be no services planned at this time.Condolences and special memories can be shared online at: www. heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society, 330-875-5770

Published in The Repository on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
