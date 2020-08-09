1/
Tracey Myers
1965 - 2020
Tracey Myers

Age 55 of Minerva, Ohio, passed away suddenly August 3 2020. Tracey was born January 7, 1965 in Canton, Ohio to the late Herman and Darlene Bentley. Tracey lived most of her life in Minerva with her beloved husband, Dan Myers. Tracey was a STNA for most of her life. She took care of both her mother and father when they each were in hospice and were by their sides until the end. Tracey loved flowers and had a true green thumb. Her yard was always filled with flower beds, full of beauty much like her. She was an excellent cook. Christmas was her favorite holiday, her entire house would be covered in Christmas lights. It would light up like a gingerbread house.

Tracey is finally reunited with the love of her life, Dan Myers and is also preceded in death by her father, Herman Bentley; mother, Darlene Bentley and brother, Scott Bentley. She is survived by her daughter, Misty Davis and son-in-law, Scott Davis; three grandchildren, Rylee, Sophie and Liam Davis, all of Massillon. Tracey will be greatly missed and will always be remembered for her big heart that always put others first, being the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandma, sister and aunt.

A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery In Malvern, Ohio on Tuesday August 11 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Reed Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses. An online payment portal is available at www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Davis Family,

Sending our deepest condolences.
We hope you find some comfort knowing you will have a beautiful angel smiling down on you all always.
Legnasky Family
