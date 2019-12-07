|
|
Tracy R. Scott
"Together Again"
age 78, of Louisville, passed away in his home on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was born August 28, 1941 in Canton, OH, to the late Nathan and Tracye (Bowers) Scott. He retired from The Timken Company, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
Tracy is survived by two daughters, Traci Scott-Blackshear and Barb (Bill) Ruthem; a son, Michael Scott; step-daughter, Kimberly Noble; and a step-son, Jeffrey (Toni) Chatelain; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lou Scott and Jo Scott. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carole in 2016; as well as three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be 11 am Tuesday at Stier-Israel Funeral in Louisville with Pastor Rick Brown officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8 pm Monday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Scott will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, OH. Online condolences may be sent to:
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019