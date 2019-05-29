Travis J. Brown



age 86, of Massillon passed away on May 27, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Hix, W.Va., on March 2, 1933; a son to the late Howard and Lillian Brown. Travis was an independent local and long distance truck driver for many years. He served in the U.S. Army and Marines during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of AmVets Army and Navy Club. Travis enjoyed going to West Virginia and riding his four wheeler.



Travis was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ruth; brothers, Charles and Lloyd; grandson, Mitchell and a great-grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Allen) Brown; children, Mike (Chris Beatty) Brown, Kathy (Bob) Goodman, Steve (Cathy) Brown, and Teresa (Joe) Cosentino; grandchildren, Lauren (Mike Williamson) Brown, Travis (Lisa) Goodman, Justin (Azka) Goodman, Steve Brown, Stephanie (Roy) Geer, Andrew Cosentino, Adriana Cosentino, and Joey Cosentino; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings. A special thanks to Amherst Meadows Nursing Home nurses and aids, and Harbor Light Hospice nurses who took tremendous care of Travis.



Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and Saturday from 10-11 prior to the service also in the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Stanwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice in memory of Travis. Messages of condolence and support can be made at www.paquelet.com.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019