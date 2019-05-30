|
Travis J. Brown
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and Saturday from 10-11 prior to the service also in the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Stanwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbor Light Hospice in memory of Travis. Messages of condolence and support can be made at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019
