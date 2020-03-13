|
Travis James DeArment
23, of Perry Twp., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 following a hard fought battle with Acute Myloid Leukemia. He was born in Canton on January 24, 1997 and was a 2015 graduate of Perry High School. Travis excelled in football and baseball while at Perry, playing on the varsity teams for multiple years. He went on to play baseball at Ohio Wesleyan for two years, where he was a pitcher. Travis was currently attending Stark State College and was a member of a Flag Football team. He was a gamer and loved playing video games and volunteered as a coach with Perry Little League. He loved his family and his dogs deeply and will be missed by all who knew him. Travis will always be remembered for his infectious charm, kindness and love for everyone.
He leaves his parents, Robert and Denise DeArment; siblings, Gage (Caitlin), Kayla (Ryan), Jensen, Jena and Elena; grandparents, James and Stephanie DeArment, Lori and Keith Stone, Jennifer and Gary Smith; great grandmother Helen Alexander; aunts, Michelle, Katie and Tami; nephews, Jonah and Carter; his fiancee Corry Douglas and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090. The family would like to thank Dr. Hamilton and staff, especially Dr. Cortese and Dr. Patel at the Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care given to Travis. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020