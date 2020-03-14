Home

Travis James DeArment

Travis James DeArment Obituary
Travis James DeArment

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2:00-4:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 98018 Washington, DC 20090. The family would like to thank Dr. Hamilton and staff, especially Dr. Cortese and Dr. Patel at the Cleveland Clinic for the wonderful care given to Travis. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020
