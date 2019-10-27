Home

Trevor Sean Wilson

In Loving Memory of

Trevor Sean Wilson

2/28/92 - 10/27/16



A thousand times

I've missed you

A thousand times

I've cried

Prayed love reach back

to save you

Hush rumors

that you'd died



But still this day I miss you

And still this day I cry

My prayers

as yet unanswered

Gazed back I question why



A heart of gold

stopped beating

Two twinkling eyes at rest

October twenty seventh

My faith this day does test



Forever I will miss you

And cry a million tears

But God

has sent an answer

To help me

through the years



"Your son lives on forever

So set your mind at rest

He walks with Me

in Heaven

I only take the best"



Love,

Mom
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
