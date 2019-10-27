|
|
In Loving Memory of
Trevor Sean Wilson
2/28/92 - 10/27/16
A thousand times
I've missed you
A thousand times
I've cried
Prayed love reach back
to save you
Hush rumors
that you'd died
But still this day I miss you
And still this day I cry
My prayers
as yet unanswered
Gazed back I question why
A heart of gold
stopped beating
Two twinkling eyes at rest
October twenty seventh
My faith this day does test
Forever I will miss you
And cry a million tears
But God
has sent an answer
To help me
through the years
"Your son lives on forever
So set your mind at rest
He walks with Me
in Heaven
I only take the best"
Love,
Mom
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019