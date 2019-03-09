The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Tricia Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tricia Lynn Parker


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tricia Lynn Parker Obituary
Tricia Lynn Parker 1970-2019

49, of Massillon, went home to the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Tricia was born on January 7, 1970 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of William and Linda (Corbett) Parker. Tricia was a 1989 graduate of Perry High School. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Duffield; parents, William and Linda Parker; granddaughter, Anna Beth Parker - Gresswell; sister, Lori (Ken) Parker – Darash; and her best friend, Kim Stefanko.

There will be no calling hours or services. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tricia's name to The : www.arthritis.org.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now