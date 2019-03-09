|
|
Tricia Lynn Parker 1970-2019
49, of Massillon, went home to the Lord on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Tricia was born on January 7, 1970 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of William and Linda (Corbett) Parker. Tricia was a 1989 graduate of Perry High School. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Jasmine Duffield; parents, William and Linda Parker; granddaughter, Anna Beth Parker - Gresswell; sister, Lori (Ken) Parker – Darash; and her best friend, Kim Stefanko.
There will be no calling hours or services. Private inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Tricia's name to The : www.arthritis.org.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2019