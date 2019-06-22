Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Trillis Lucille Cassidy


Trillis Lucille Cassidy Obituary
Trillis Lucille Cassidy 1926 – 2019

Age 93, of Canton, passed away Wed., June 19, 2019, following a short illness. She was born March 24, 1926 to the late Leroy and Mary (Dieringer) Streb, grew up in Canton and graduated from Lehman High School in 1945. She retired from Central Catholic High School in 2010, where she worked for 42 years. Thousands of students, including her own grandchildren, interacted with her during her service to the school, and she loved watching the journeys and evolutions to the next stages in their lives. She was also dedicated to the church and very involved with Our lady of Lourdes Grotto at Central Catholic. She found joy in spending time with her family and being a devoted member of St. Joan of Arc and the Central Catholic Community. She was a light for everyone around her and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was loving and generous, and will be greatly missed. She will be forever in our hearts.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Johnson and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Streb. Trillis is survived by her five children, Judy Lehman, Tom Cassidy, Jim (Joan) Cassidy, Carol (Patrick) Nolan, and Mike Cassidy; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Calvin Streb.

Friends and family will gather at Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church with Fr. G. David Weikart as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trillis Cassidy Central Catholic Scholarship Fund. Messages of condolence and support for the family may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019
