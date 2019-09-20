|
|
Trina L. Hill
Trina Hill, loving mother, daughter and sister, passed away Sept. 18, 2019. She was born Nov. 10, 1969 in Newark, Ohio. Trina was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles and like her father and brothers, had a passion for big rig semi-trucks. Trina was a very handy seamstress and able to sew just about anything. She always had your back, right or wrong. Trina was one of the strongest women you would ever meet and would never go down without a fight. She didn't know the meaning of the word no.
She is survived by two sons, Jacob and Kyle Jackson; mother, Patsy Hill Munson; step father, Guy; brothers, Mike (Michelle) Hill, Keith (Margie) Hill, John Hill, Tony Hill and Dwight (Cindy) Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews and loved ones. Trina is preceded in death by her father, Dwight V. Hill and twin brothers who passed at birth.
Trina's family will receive friends Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Services will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Ron Mayle officiating. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory
330-875-2811
Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019