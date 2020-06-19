Trisha J. Schiller
1964 - 2020
Trisha J. Schiller

Age 56, of Navarre, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1964 to Donald and Elizabeth VanMeter. She worked as a bank teller for Golden Circle Credit Union for over 15 years. She enjoyed spending time with her loving husband of 38 years, Michael Schiller. They would take rides in the corvette and travel all over the U.S., especially to Florida. They could often be found at the shooting range or at home watching football. Trisha was fan of both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. She also enjoyed cooking. There were just too many dishes that she loved to make that she couldn't pick a favorite.

Trisha is preceded in death by her parents. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kayla (John) Hrindak; many in-laws, aunts, and cousins; and her beloved cat, Tigg. She will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE, Louisville, OH 44641, or the National Corvette Museum, https://www.corvettemuseum.org/support/.

Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Monday from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Union Lawn Cemetery
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
