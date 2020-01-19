Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TROY MISKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TROY ADAM MISKO


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TROY ADAM MISKO Obituary
Troy Adam Misko

53, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, unexpectedly in his home. Born in Canton, Ohio, on May 25, 1966, a son of the late Mary (Weaver) Hall and John Misko; also preceded in death by daughter Amber Hall. After serving in the United States Navy he was self employed as the owner of New Look Restoration and Remodeling.

Survived by wife of 11 years, Linda S. (Noel) Misko; seven daughters: Jessica (Cory Baughman) Mayle, of Malvern, Brandy (Teddy) Oliver, of Canton, Amelia Mayle, of East Rochester, Markee (Justin) Oney, of East Canton, Diamond Ninnemann, of Massillon, Dawn (Cory) Crank, of East Sparta, Alex Hall, of East Sparta; four sons: Matthew (Elizabeth) Ninnemann, of Massillon, Andy Ninnemann, of Navarre, Kevin Ninnemann, of Oregon, Dakota Misko, of Canton; one sister, Berri Pavia, of East Canton; one brother, Bruce (Vivian) Butler, of Canton and 11 grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TROY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -