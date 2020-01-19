|
Troy Adam Misko
53, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, unexpectedly in his home. Born in Canton, Ohio, on May 25, 1966, a son of the late Mary (Weaver) Hall and John Misko; also preceded in death by daughter Amber Hall. After serving in the United States Navy he was self employed as the owner of New Look Restoration and Remodeling.
Survived by wife of 11 years, Linda S. (Noel) Misko; seven daughters: Jessica (Cory Baughman) Mayle, of Malvern, Brandy (Teddy) Oliver, of Canton, Amelia Mayle, of East Rochester, Markee (Justin) Oney, of East Canton, Diamond Ninnemann, of Massillon, Dawn (Cory) Crank, of East Sparta, Alex Hall, of East Sparta; four sons: Matthew (Elizabeth) Ninnemann, of Massillon, Andy Ninnemann, of Navarre, Kevin Ninnemann, of Oregon, Dakota Misko, of Canton; one sister, Berri Pavia, of East Canton; one brother, Bruce (Vivian) Butler, of Canton and 11 grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com
