TROY D. DAVIS Jr.
1956 - 2020
Troy D. Davis, Jr.

Age 64, of Canton, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born June 5, 1956 in Dover, a son of Troy D.

Davis, Sr. and the late Carol (Pittman) Davis, grew up in Waynesburg, and had been a Canton resident most of his life. Troy was a 1974 graduate of Sandy Valley High School, and was a self-employed mechanic. Troy loved American Motors Cars, and was an avid follower of the Green Bay Packers.

Surviving besides his father is his wife, Cindy Davis, whom he married on September 25, 1980; two sons and a grandson, Troy (Amanda) Davis III, and their son Keith, and John Davis; and a sister, Tracy (Nick) Zorbas.

A private family service will be held in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in New Cumberland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 866-9425

Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
