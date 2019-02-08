The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Troy D. McCune II


Troy D. McCune II
Troy D. McCune II Obituary
Troy D. McCune II 1983-2019

Age 35, went to be with the LORD on February 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Massillon on

August 11, 1983; a son to the late June DeGordon and Troy McCune I. Troy loved to ride his motorcycle, especially to the lakes where he and his family enjoyed camping, swimming, and fishing. He liked playing video games with his friends online. Most of all he loved spending time with his Peanut and "Mom".

Troy was preceded in death by his parents, June DeGordon and Troy McCune I; his grandfather, Herbert McCune; his uncles, Tom and Travis McCune. He leaves behind his loving daughter, Annabelle Faith McCune; grandmothers, Reliah McCune & Judy DeGordon; aunts, Lori Woodring, Leanna Wentzel, and Mary Knight; uncles Timothy, Todd, and Terry McCune; and many cousins and friends.

Gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Burial information will be announced at calling hours.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019
