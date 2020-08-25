1/1
Troy "Big Bird" Saurer
1994 - 2020
Troy "Big Bird" Saurer

Age 26, of Magnolia, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born Feb. 17, 1994 in Canton. He was a mechanic for Wright Repair and he graduated from Sandy Valley High School in 2013.

He is survived by his wife, Kaylynn (Clark) Saurer whom he married Aug. 10, 2019; two daughters, Grace and Ariel Saurer of the home; mother, Vicky (Essig) Saurer of Magnolia; father and step mother, Aaron and Wendy Saurer of East Canton; sister, Erin Saurer of Mineral City; two brothers, Travis Saurer of Magnolia, Cody Saurer of Louisville; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Longo of Brewster; maternal grandmother, Cathy Essig of Magnolia; niece, Kathryn; three nephews, Nolan, Noah and Colton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, David Essig.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.

5 entries
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Love, The Pisani's & Rich
Tracy Pisani
Family
August 24, 2020
Dear Saurer family, We are sorry. We are heartbroken. Bobby & Cynthia Saurer
Robert Saurer
Family
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Prays to your family!
Jane Michel
Friend
August 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tina Tuel
August 24, 2020
Alot of memories from drage
Alexandria Mckitrick
Classmate
