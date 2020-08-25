Troy "Big Bird" Saurer
Age 26, of Magnolia, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born Feb. 17, 1994 in Canton. He was a mechanic for Wright Repair and he graduated from Sandy Valley High School in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Kaylynn (Clark) Saurer whom he married Aug. 10, 2019; two daughters, Grace and Ariel Saurer of the home; mother, Vicky (Essig) Saurer of Magnolia; father and step mother, Aaron and Wendy Saurer of East Canton; sister, Erin Saurer of Mineral City; two brothers, Travis Saurer of Magnolia, Cody Saurer of Louisville; paternal grandmother, Evelyn Longo of Brewster; maternal grandmother, Cathy Essig of Magnolia; niece, Kathryn; three nephews, Nolan, Noah and Colton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, David Essig.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900