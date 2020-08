Or Copy this URL to Share

Troy "Big Bird" Saurer



Funeral services will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Calling hours will be from 5-7 p.m. prior to services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.



com.



Gotschall Hutchison



Funeral Home,



330-868-4900



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store