Trudy L. (Scharein) Lewis
age 79, of Alliance, passed away at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.
Survivors include her three daughters, Gretchen (Larry) Cox, Rebecca Lewis and Katharine (Scott) Eversdyke, all of Alliance; six grandchildren, Bethany and Alexandra Cox, and Matthew, Anna, Kara and Natalie Eversdyke; sister, Nancy Ewing of Talmadge and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, the Rev. Dean F. Lewis; sister, Katharine Morgan; and a brother, Richard Scharein.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2551 55th St. N.E., Canton, OH 44721 with Pastor Mark Williams officiating.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m.,Thursday, September 19th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Abiding Savior Lutheran Church 1845 S. Sawburg Ave., Alliance, Oh 44601 or to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton. Arrangements are by CassadayTurkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at:
Published in The Repository on Sept. 19, 2019