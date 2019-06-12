The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John Knox Presbyterian Church
North Olmsted, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
John Knox Presbyterian Church
North Olmsted, OH
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church
Navarre, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church
Navarre, OH
Twila Jean Ormston


Twila Jean Ormston Obituary
Twila Jean Ormston 1935-2019

84, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, following a brief illness. She was born in Navarre on May 4, 1935 to Mahlon C. and Pearl E. (Whitmer) Lint. Jean was a very active member of John Knox Presbyterian Church, North Olmsted, where she served in the Church Choir, Stephen Ministries, Memorial Program and Church Bible Study. She retired from the office of Dr. David E. Hertel, DDS. She also attended Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, when visiting Navarre.

She is survived by her children, Joni Crites and Douglas (Darlene) Ormston; grandchildren, Jena (Anthony) Ray, Justin Crites and Stephanie Ormston; and brothers, Raymond Lint and Donald (Betty) Lint. Loved by many dear friends and Beloved Aunt Jeannie to numerous nieces and nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jason Crites and eleven siblings.

Friends may call at John Knox Presbyterian Church , North Olmsted on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. and then on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. in Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, Navarre. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church or to the .

Published in The Repository on June 12, 2019
