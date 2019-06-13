|
Twila Jean
Ormston
Friends may call at John Knox Presbyterian Church , North Olmsted on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. and then on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. in Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church, Navarre. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com Memorial contributions may be made to John Knox Presbyterian Church, Fohl Memorial United Methodist Church or to the .
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch
Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 13, 2019