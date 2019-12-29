|
Tyfeni A. (Broad) Griffiths
age 40 of Louisville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. She was born in Canton on Oct. 11, 1979. Tyfeni was preceded in death by her grandmother, Delores Palmer, and uncle, Mike Broad. She is survived by her children, Kelsey and Joseph Griffiths of Louisville; parents, Karen Phillips and Keith Broad, Sr.; sister, Leina (Bryan) Bright of Massillon; brother, Keith (Krissy) Broad, Jr. of Louisville; father of her children, William Griffiths; and companion, Deangelo Wheeler. Also survived by nieces, Ryla, Anna, Nadia, Aliyah, and Trinity; nephews, Keith III and Brayan; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 7 p.m., with Amy Downard officiating.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019