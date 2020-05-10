Tyler E. BraggAge 24, of Canton passed away unexpectedly Friday May 8, 2020 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was born February 12, 1996 in Canton to Michael E. Bragg and Julie T. (Collinsworth). Tyler was a 2014 graduate of GlenOak High School and attended Kent State University where he was recently accepted into the Radiology Technician Program. He was employed by Trumbull Industries. Tyler enjoyed hiking, traveling and the time spent with his daughter, Lorelai and his dog, Jackie.Tyler is survived by his daughter, Lorelai Bragg; mother and step-father, Julie and Jessie Oney; father and step-mother, Michael and Amanda Bragg; three brothers, David (Savanna) Bissett, Justin (Markee) Oney and Steven Oney; four sisters, Bailee Horn, Taylor Bragg, Brianna Kraus and Kelsi Bragg; grandparents, Janet and Tod Dean, Doug and Yonnie Collinsworth, Lynn Bragg and Howie, Ray and Chris Bragg.; uncles, Eric (Patti) Dean and Dave (Terri) Collinsworth; aunt, Keri (Adam) Robinson; numerous cousins, extended family and good friends.A private family service will be in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. A celebration of Tyler's life will be scheduled when everyone can attend. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online atKreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525