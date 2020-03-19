|
|
Tyler J. McElroy
Age 25, of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning March 18, 2020 in his home following a rough fight with cancer. Tyler was born May 9, 1994 and was a graduate of West Branch High School. He was employed by the Canton South Dairy Queen.
Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Robin (Whipkey) Kelly. He is survived by his sisters, Ashley Kelly and Brittany McElroy; grandparents, Lynn and Sue Dirham all of Canton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Family and friends may call Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with preacher John Swaino officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com
WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME
AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020