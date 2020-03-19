Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Tyler J. McElroy


1994 - 2020
Tyler J. McElroy Obituary
Tyler J. McElroy

Age 25, of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning March 18, 2020 in his home following a rough fight with cancer. Tyler was born May 9, 1994 and was a graduate of West Branch High School. He was employed by the Canton South Dairy Queen.

Tyler was preceded in death by his mother, Robin (Whipkey) Kelly. He is survived by his sisters, Ashley Kelly and Brittany McElroy; grandparents, Lynn and Sue Dirham all of Canton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Family and friends may call Friday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with preacher John Swaino officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at: www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES, 330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020
