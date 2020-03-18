|
Tyler William Belden
22, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 2, 1997. He attended Perry High School and graduated in 2015. He had just started working at the The Bonnot Co. and was excited about the possibilities for his future. Tyler was known for his kind heart and sense of humor. He loved to play the guitar and always wanted to be a musician. He became a father in 2018 and he loved his little girl dearly. He will always be remembered for his huge smile and oversized heart.
He is survived by his loving parents, Nicholas James and Kristen Marie (King) Belden; daughter, Emma Belden; his sisters, Alyson and Madelyn Belden; Nana and Pops, Cathy and Jack King; grandmother, Brenda Haywood; great-grandmothers, Sue Butt and Ruby King; special aunt, Kim King; and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Private Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020. Messages of condolence may be sent to:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020