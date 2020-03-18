The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222

TYLER WILLIAM BELDEN


1997 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TYLER WILLIAM BELDEN Obituary
Tyler William Belden

22, passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 2, 1997. He attended Perry High School and graduated in 2015. He had just started working at the The Bonnot Co. and was excited about the possibilities for his future. Tyler was known for his kind heart and sense of humor. He loved to play the guitar and always wanted to be a musician. He became a father in 2018 and he loved his little girl dearly. He will always be remembered for his huge smile and oversized heart.

He is survived by his loving parents, Nicholas James and Kristen Marie (King) Belden; daughter, Emma Belden; his sisters, Alyson and Madelyn Belden; Nana and Pops, Cathy and Jack King; grandmother, Brenda Haywood; great-grandmothers, Sue Butt and Ruby King; special aunt, Kim King; and a host of other aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Private Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, 2020. Messages of condolence may be sent to:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TYLER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now